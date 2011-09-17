Report: Bears defense to travel to New Mexico for funeral service

Published: Sep 17, 2011 at 08:10 AM

Virtually every member of the Chicago Bears' defense will attend the funeral for the mother of linebacker Brian Urlacher in New Mexico on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bears informed NFL.com's Steve Wyche that chairman of the board George McCaskey, president and CEO Ted Phillips, general manager Jerry Angelo, and coach Lovie Smith will all attend the service before continuing on to New Orleans, where the Bears will play the Saints on Sunday.

Urlacher is expected to play in the game after returning to practice on Thursday.

Urlacher missed Wednesday's practice following the sudden death of his mother, Lavoyda Lenard, at her home in Texas on Monday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

