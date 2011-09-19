Report: Bears' Carimi could miss 4 weeks with dislocated knee

Published: Sep 19, 2011 at 08:31 AM

The Chicago Bears have a hard enough time protecting Jay Cutler with a healthy offensive line. Now they'll have to keep their quarterback off the ground without the services of rookie right tackle Gabe Carimi.

Carimi, the Bears' first-round draft pick, injured his knee during the first half of Sunday's 30-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Sun Times cited a league source in reporting that the rookie might be out four weeks with a dislocated right knee.

Cutler was sacked six times Sunday -- all six coming in the second half when Carimi was out of the game. The Bears gave up 52 sacks this past season and already have seen opposing defenses take down Cutler 11 times through the first two games of the 2011 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Jordan Love believes 'the sky's the limit' for Green Bay's offense heading into 2023 season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says "the sky's the limit" for Green Bay's offense heading into the 2023 season.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach feels 'good' about contract negotiations with Chris Jones: 'A lot of time before camp'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he feels "good" about the ongoing contract negotiations with DL Chris Jones, who skipped mandatory minicamp this past week seeking a new deal.

news

Cameron Jordan credits father's work ethic as key component to his own iron man-like quality

Saints DE Cameron Jordan reflects on the work ethic instilled in him by his father Steve Jordan, which is an attribute that's helped forged one of the more admirable NFL careers of today.

news

NFL players, teams celebrate Father's Day

From the Mannings to the Belichicks to the Porters and so many more, fathers have bonded with their children over the NFL on the field, the sidelines and in homes across the nation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More