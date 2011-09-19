Report: Bears' Carimi could miss 4 weeks with dislocated knee

The Chicago Bears have a hard enough time protecting Jay Cutler with a healthy offensive line. Now they'll have to keep their quarterback off the ground without the services of rookie right tackle Gabe Carimi.
Carimi, the Bears' first-round draft pick, injured his knee during the first half of Sunday's 30-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Sun Times cited a league source in reporting that the rookie might be out four weeks with a dislocated right knee.
Cutler was sacked six times Sunday -- all six coming in the second half when Carimi was out of the game. The Bears gave up 52 sacks this past season and already have seen opposing defenses take down Cutler 11 times through the first two games of the 2011 season.