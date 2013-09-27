Report: Baylor safety Ahmad Dixon charged with assault

Published: Sep 27, 2013 at 07:14 AM

Baylor starting safety Ahmad Dixon was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to a report from KWTX.com.

Dixon is alleged to have assaulted a 21-year-old man on Sept. 16 at a friend's apartment. Dixon accused the man of breaking into his apartment several months earlier. When the man denied the accusation and began to laugh, Dixon allegedly began to assault the man.

Dixon reportedly turned himself in on Thursday afternoon, posted a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and was released from custody.

"We're aware of the situation and it will be handled internally, as is our practice," a school spokesman said in a statement, according to mysanantonio.com.

Baylor does not play this weekend. The Bears' next game is Oct. 5 vs. West Virginia.

Dixon, a senior, is a two-time All-Big-12 honoree and a 2013 Thorpe Award candidate. He has been a bright spot on defense during Baylor's 3-0 start.

