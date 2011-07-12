Report: Asmougha's price tag likely will be too high for Lions

The Free Press also reported that the Lions want to re-sign defensive end Cliff Avril, who had a career-high 8.5 sacks last season and could be an unrestricted free agent after the 2011 campaign. Avril's agent, Brian Mackler, told the newspaper that the sides "were in the infancy stages" in talking about a long-term contract before the lockout began March 12, and the player said he wanted to stay in Detroit.