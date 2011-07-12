Report: Asmougha's price tag likely will be too high for Lions

Nnamdi Asomugha will be on many teams' radars once the NFL lockout ends and free agency begins, but the Lions aren't expected to be one of the suitors, the *Detroit Free Press* reported Monday.
Brooks: Bad deal waiting to happen?
Nnamdi Asomugha arguably is the NFL's best corner, but most teams would be wise not to break the bank for his services when he hits free agency, Bucky Brooks writes. **More ...**
The newspaper cited a team source who said Asomugha, who could receive a contract worth $18 million annually, likely will be "too expensive" for the Lions' taste, even though they want to add a No. 1 cornerback. Someone like Antonio Cromartie, Johnathan Joseph or Ike Taylor could be targeted if the price is right, according to the Free Press.
Asomugha, an eight-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Oakland Raiders, could boost those numbers since he's considered one of the NFL's best cornerbacks. He's a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, and he has 11 career interceptions -- eight of those coming in his breakout 2006 season.
The Free Press also reported that the Lions want to re-sign defensive end Cliff Avril, who had a career-high 8.5 sacks last season and could be an unrestricted free agent after the 2011 campaign. Avril's agent, Brian Mackler, told the newspaper that the sides "were in the infancy stages" in talking about a long-term contract before the lockout began March 12, and the player said he wanted to stay in Detroit.