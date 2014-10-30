Report: As injury awareness grows, prep football forfeitures increase

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The New York Times reported on the trend of high school football forfeitures because of injuries, especially at smaller schools.
- Bleacher Report looked at the steps toward positive moves that are being taken in the NFL's push to improve personal conduct.
- A guest column in The Charleston (South Carolina) Post and Courier said the Pac-12 moved the debate forward by guaranteeing to cover future medical costs of scholarship athletes.
- The Ocala (Florida) Star-Banner reported on the concussion studies conducted at the University of Florida.
- Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania announced it will team with Brain Sentry to start a study of head-impact frequency among student athletes.
- KSDK-TV in St. Louis looked at schools in its region that are have helmets which meet the Virginia Tech STAR ratings standards.
- The Muncie (Indiana) Star Press explained for parents what to watch in case of a possible concussion to your child.
- The Sports Network in Canada reported that Canadian university students who want to play sports such as football and hockey will be required this fall to waive their right to privacy if their names are uncovered by law enforcement authorities during drug busts.
