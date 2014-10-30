Report: As injury awareness grows, prep football forfeitures increase

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 05:04 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Bleacher Report looked at the steps toward positive moves that are being taken in the NFL's push to improve personal conduct.
  • The Sports Network in Canada reported that Canadian university students who want to play sports such as football and hockey will be required this fall to waive their right to privacy if their names are uncovered by law enforcement authorities during drug busts.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

