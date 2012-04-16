Report: Antonio Cromartie nixes reality show about his 10 kids

Published: Apr 16, 2012 at 02:03 PM

New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie isn't interested in taking part in a reality television show featuring his kids and their mothers.

Wyche: Mock Draft 3.0

Will Cleveland take the best player available at No. 4 or reach for QB Ryan Tannehill? Steve Wyche projects Round 1. **More ...**

Citing a source, The New York Post reported Monday that Cromartie being the father of 10 children from eight women in six states intrigued a TV production company, which eyed a show about the clan "trying to co-exist as a modern family."

While most of the moms want to do the show, Cromartie, 27, wants no part of it.

"I love it," Ryan Ross, mother to 4-year-old Tyler Jae Cromartie, said of the proposed TV show. "Our kids need to know who their siblings are. It's bigger than our past with Antonio. It's about our children."

Cromartie, who signed a four-year, $32 million contract last fall, pays more than $3,500 per month to each mother, except one, according to the Post. That child lives with Cromartie, along with the two kids he has with his wife, model Terricka Cason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2023 Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich and Bryce Young guide franchise into new era

With fresh faces at head coach (Frank Reich) and quarterback (Bryce Young), it's a new day in Carolina. So ... what's in store? Adam Rank examines the state of the Panthers heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on drafting CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17: I'm 'glad' he was available

The Patriots might have gotten one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft when they picked Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall. Head coach Bill Belichick recently shared his thoughts on selection.

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett aims to be 'best version' of himself in reunion with Aaron Rodgers

Expectations are understandably high for Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets. For the new OC, after a season spent as head coach of a Broncos team that fell short of its goals, he's just glad to be in a place of comfort with Aaron Rodgers.

news

Jets safety Chuck Clark out for season after suffering torn ACL during OTAs

An MRI confirmed Chuck Clark has suffered a torn ACL, and the veteran safety will miss the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More