Report: Antonio Cromartie nixes reality show about his 10 kids

New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie isn't interested in taking part in a reality television show featuring his kids and their mothers.
Citing a source, The New York Post reported Monday that Cromartie being the father of 10 children from eight women in six states intrigued a TV production company, which eyed a show about the clan "trying to co-exist as a modern family."
While most of the moms want to do the show, Cromartie, 27, wants no part of it.
"I love it," Ryan Ross, mother to 4-year-old Tyler Jae Cromartie, said of the proposed TV show. "Our kids need to know who their siblings are. It's bigger than our past with Antonio. It's about our children."
Cromartie, who signed a four-year, $32 million contract last fall, pays more than $3,500 per month to each mother, except one, according to the Post. That child lives with Cromartie, along with the two kids he has with his wife, model Terricka Cason.