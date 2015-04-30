Report: Alex Boone to skip 49ers' offseason workouts

The five-year veteran will skip all of the team's voluntary activities in the final year of his contract, reports CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.
Boone was a no-show for the start of the voluntary three-day minicamp early this week.
A 46-game starter over the past three seasons, Boone is scheduled to earn $3.4 million in 2015.
The former Ohio State star held out of training camp last summer, finally reporting in early September after the 49ers agreed to roll incentives into his base salary.
Although Boone will not skip training camp again this year, per Maiocco, the two sides have yet discuss a contract extension.
In fact, Boone would welcome a trade if it leads to a new contract with another team, Maiocco adds.
That's not an attractive scenario for a rebuilding 49ers team already facing question marks at left guard and center on an offensive line that suffered a considerable dropoff in effectiveness last season.
