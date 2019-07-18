Around the NFL

Report: Agent for Slay, Harrison meeting with Lions

Published: Jul 18, 2019 at 04:24 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Fresh off getting one client a new contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus is off to see about a couple more contracts ahead of training camp.

Rosenhaus, the agent for Lions cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison, is set to meet with Detroit brass this week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.

One of the most high-profile agents in the game, Rosenhaus locked down a new deal for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on Wednesday. The agent will now try to get two of his Detroit clients reworked deals.

The difference between Jones' situation and Slay and Harrison is that the Falcons linebacker was heading into the final year of his contract. The Lions players each have two years left on their current deals.

Slay is scheduled to make a base salary of $12.55 million this year and $10 million in 2020, and has per-game roster bonuses totaling $250,000 each year, per Over The Cap.

Harrison is due $6.75 million and $9 million in base salaries the next two seasons, respectively. When the Lions traded for Snacks last season, part of the reason most analysts declared it a great move for Detroit was the affordable salary the next two seasons. It might not be so cheap for the Lions after all.

Both Slay and Harrison skipped offseason workouts, including mandatory minicamp. Each missed a $250,000 workout bonus by missing sessions and is subject to fines for avoiding mandatory sessions.

The duo could hold out of training camp, which opens next Wednesday, July 24, for veterans. Perhaps Rosenhaus' visit could alter any plans.

No one questions that Slay and Harrison are vital cogs to Matt Patricia's defense. The question is whether the Lions brass would create a precedent by paying either or both with two years left on their contracts. It's possible Rosenhaus could convince Detroit GM Bob Quinn to sweeten both players' current-year deal (a la Julio Jones last season) before getting into full negotiations on possible extensions next year.

