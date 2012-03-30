Report: AEG has not altered financial terms for L.A. franchise

Published: Mar 30, 2012 at 03:28 AM

The plans for a new football stadium in downtown Los Angeles could be on the verge of extinction if Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) does not alter the financial plan it has presented to NFL officials, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Baldinger: Mock Draft

Everyone has Minnesota taking Matt Kalil at No. 3, but Brian Baldinger thinks the Vikes could go in a different direction. **More ...**

Three sources told Yahoo! Sports that billionaire developer Phil Anschutz, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft all met in Denver three months ago when the Broncos hosted the Patriots. Villaraigosa reportedly hoped to convince Anschutz to change AEG's financial terms for teams moving to the proposed site, which included a clause that would allow AEG to buy a stake in the franchise at a discounted rate.

Goodell reportedly told Anschutz at the meeting that the league and any team potentially moving to Los Angeles would not accept his terms. Kraft's comments reportedly mirrored the commissioner's during the meeting.

"It was friendly, but boiled down to the view that no NFL owner would accept the terms proposed," one source told Yahoo! Sports. "If (AEG) wanted to get that much control over an NFL franchise, their only option would be to buy a team. If they were willing to back off the control and buy a [limited partnership] stake for a reasonable price, then a shared interest in selling suites/clubs/sponsorships could be worked out."

Sources have told the website that Anschutz has not changed his stance in the months since the meeting, and the NFL has not received a new proposal from the billionaire or AEG. AEG is supposed to unveil an Environment Impact Report on the site in early April.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello declined to comment to Yahoo! Sports on if Goodell met with Anschutz, and AEG spokesman Michael Roth declined to comment because Roth said he does not speak for Anschutz.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes invests in Formula One team, 'always looking around' at ownership opportunities

Chiefs stars ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ are leading a new group of investors strategically pouring money into Alpine F1, one of 10 teams participating in the global pinnacle of motorsport.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles agrees with Baker Mayfield: 'We should be pissed off every week'

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is of the belief that a bit of a pissed-off approach would do the Tampa Bay offense some good. And head coach Todd Bowles agrees.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski 'ready' for full-strength Jonathan Taylor: 'We do anticipate that his workload increases'

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know if the Browns will see the Jonathan Taylor of old on Sunday, but his team will be prepared for just that when they face the Colts. 
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs DL Chris Jones' dominant start: 'This is what he's been the last few years, he's grown up before our eyes'

Heading into Week 7 against the Chargers, Chris Jones has posted a sack in each game he's played this year and simultaneously put a smile on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's face. 