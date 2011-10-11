Report: 49ers pick Swain over Houshmandzadeh, four others

The San Francisco 49ers addressed their need for a wide receiver Tuesday by signing Brett Swain, ComcastSportsNet Bay Area reported, citing a source.
Swain, who's in his third NFL season, played in 16 regular-season games for the Green Bay Packers in 2010 and also appeared in Super Bowl XLV. He had six catches for 72 yards last season.
The 49ers selected Swain over veteran wide receivers T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Chris Chambers and Brian Finneran, as well as practice-squad players Joe Hastings and John Matthews, all of whom worked out for the team Tuesday at its training facility.
San Francisco needed to add a wide receiver after losing Josh Morgan indefinitely to a broken bone in his lower leg, suffered during Sunday's 48-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.