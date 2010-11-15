Replicating Brady's steady play tough for young Patriots

At 7-2, they're well positioned in the battle for the AFC East crown and home-field advantage in the playoffs with the New York Jets, the only other AFC team with that record. But with an offense and defense ranked in the lower portion of the league, and a team just as capable of being embarrassed in one game (the 34-14 loss to Cleveland in Week 9) as it is of dominating in the next (Sunday night's 39-26 pounding of Pittsburgh), the Patriots' fortunes are mostly in the shaky hands of a bunch of kids trying to play grown-up football. They try their best to keep their emotions in check and give what is known within the team as "Patriot answers" to reporters' questions.