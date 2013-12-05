Repeal Day: NFL Style

You know the rule I'm talking about. The one where a receiver must maintain control of the ball all the way through the catch. The one that cost Calvin Johnson a few years ago when he caught a touchdown pass, but it was ruled incomplete around the time when he got up and made his way to the sideline for some Gatorade. Honestly, it's a dumb rule. How long does a receiver have to hold on to the ball? I mean, at some point, a receiver has to go home. Does he still need to maintain the ball through that too? He's either caught it or not, move on.