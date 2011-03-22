Repaired shoulder healing well, Lions QB Stafford says

Published: Mar 22, 2011 at 05:15 AM

ATHENS, Ga. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said Tuesday that he is recovering well from surgery on his throwing shoulder, and when he is healthy, he will get together with wide receiver Calvin Johnson and tight end Brandon Pettigrew, among others, for workouts.

Stafford said at University of Georgia pro day -- he attended the school before going No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft -- that he is rehabilitating in Birmingham, Ala., with therapists from Dr. James Andrews' office. Andrew performed the surgery on Stafford's right shoulder in January.

Stafford, who has missed 19 games because of injury during his first two NFL seasons, can't train at the Lions' facility or consult with the team's medical staff because of the lockout that has stifled football and related activities.

"From all our reports and everything, everybody's been very pleased with his rehab," Lions coach Jim Schwartztold the team's official site Tuesday. "We don't anticipate any difficulties going forward. I think everything's been good. ...

"There's nothing he's had injury-wise his first two years that is going to affect him going forward," Schwartz added. "He knows that, we all know that. We (just) need to keep him on the field."

Once healthy, and if the lockout remains in effect, Stafford said he would go to where Johnson is or meet wherever they can to work out in preparation for the 2011 season.

Stafford also said that because no communication is allowed between players and teams, he can't give any insight to Lions officials about draft prospects -- and they can't ask.

Schwartz doesn't appear concerned.

"They're all professional players, and they all want to get back from their injuries, so they're going to do the right things," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: MNF doubleheader recap & Week 15 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Predictions for 2023 regular season's final quarter: Dak Prescott wins MVP; Bills and Rams hit playoffs

Which team will earn the NFC's No. 1 overall seed? Do the Bills make the playoffs? How about the Steelers? And who takes home MVP honors? Adam Schein provides nine predictions for the final quarter of the 2023 NFL regular season.
news

Vikings to start QB Nick Mullens vs. Bengals; Josh Dobbs benched after four starts

The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Tua Tagovailoa's on-air hijinks during Week 13 'ManningCast' appearance

In the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins' quarterbacks meeting was full of laughter as the group recounted the hijinks associated with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's appearance on Week 13's edition of the ManningCast.