Repaired shoulder healing well, Lions QB Stafford says

ATHENS, Ga. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said Tuesday that he is recovering well from surgery on his throwing shoulder, and when he is healthy, he will get together with wide receiver Calvin Johnson and tight end Brandon Pettigrew, among others, for workouts.
Stafford said at University of Georgia pro day -- he attended the school before going No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft -- that he is rehabilitating in Birmingham, Ala., with therapists from Dr. James Andrews' office. Andrew performed the surgery on Stafford's right shoulder in January.
Stafford, who has missed 19 games because of injury during his first two NFL seasons, can't train at the Lions' facility or consult with the team's medical staff because of the lockout that has stifled football and related activities.
"From all our reports and everything, everybody's been very pleased with his rehab," Lions coach Jim Schwartztold the team's official site Tuesday. "We don't anticipate any difficulties going forward. I think everything's been good. ...
"There's nothing he's had injury-wise his first two years that is going to affect him going forward," Schwartz added. "He knows that, we all know that. We (just) need to keep him on the field."
Once healthy, and if the lockout remains in effect, Stafford said he would go to where Johnson is or meet wherever they can to work out in preparation for the 2011 season.
Stafford also said that because no communication is allowed between players and teams, he can't give any insight to Lions officials about draft prospects -- and they can't ask.
Schwartz doesn't appear concerned.
"They're all professional players, and they all want to get back from their injuries, so they're going to do the right things," he said.