Renewed focus: Packers to put injured players in team photo

Linebacker Nick Barnett, tight end Jermichael Finley and 14 other injured Green Bay Packers players will be in the team's Super Bowl photo after all.
A team spokesman said Wednesday that the much-discussed photo has been scheduled for next Friday, a timeline that will allow injured players to take part. The Green Bay Press-Gazette first reported the news, citing a source.
"I'm excited to be part of team photo," Finley said in a post on his Twitter account. "Now let's get that ring In Dallas!"
The photo originally was expected to be taken at Super Bowl media day next Tuesday, causing Barnett and Finley to express disappointment through their Twitter accounts that they wouldn't be included. Barnett called it "sad," and Finley said it was "not cool," although both players later softened their criticism.
"I was not trying to be a distraction nor was I downing the organization they have done so much for me," Barnett wrote Tuesday afternoon.
Added Finley: "this next two weeks is about the unbelievable success of my teammates and last thing I want is to be (a) distraction."
Injured players aren't scheduled to join the team in the Dallas area until next Thursday, and they will be on the sideline during the Feb. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium in suburban Arlington.
Packers defensive lineman Ryan Pickett said Wednesday he was happy the injured players would be part of the photo.
"I definitely would agree with that," Pickett said.
