Renewed focus: Packers to put injured players in team photo

Published: Jan 26, 2011 at 05:33 AM

Linebacker Nick Barnett, tight end Jermichael Finley and 14 other injured Green Bay Packers players will be in the team's Super Bowl photo after all.

A team spokesman said Wednesday that the much-discussed photo has been scheduled for next Friday, a timeline that will allow injured players to take part. The Green Bay Press-Gazette first reported the news, citing a source.

"I'm excited to be part of team photo," Finley said in a post on his Twitter account. "Now let's get that ring In Dallas!"

The photo originally was expected to be taken at Super Bowl media day next Tuesday, causing Barnett and Finley to express disappointment through their Twitter accounts that they wouldn't be included. Barnett called it "sad," and Finley said it was "not cool," although both players later softened their criticism.

"I was not trying to be a distraction nor was I downing the organization they have done so much for me," Barnett wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Added Finley: "this next two weeks is about the unbelievable success of my teammates and last thing I want is to be (a) distraction."

Injured players aren't scheduled to join the team in the Dallas area until next Thursday, and they will be on the sideline during the Feb. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium in suburban Arlington.

Packers defensive lineman Ryan Pickett said Wednesday he was happy the injured players would be part of the photo.

"I definitely would agree with that," Pickett said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

news

Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he's showing coaches they 'can trust me' in 2022

Amari Rodgers' maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.

news

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

Chicago third-round pick Velus Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie, a fact that plenty of people are talking about, "but it don't matter," to Jones.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW