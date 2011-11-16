Rendell says Reid won't survive season without miracle finish

Published: Nov 15, 2011 at 10:31 PM

Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid has felt the heat from fans and media all season as his much-hyped team has struggled to a disappointing 3-6 record. Now comes more pressure, from someone who knows a thing or two about taking -- and giving -- shots in the media.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a vocal Philly sports fan, said Tuesday that he thinks Reid will be out of a job after this season unless the Eagles win their final seven games.

"I think he will resign. I don't think they will fire him," Rendell told a news conference, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rendell, a Democrat who defeated NFL Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Lynn Swann in his final gubernatorial campaign in 2006, appears on television as an Eagles analyst.

Reid has coached the Eagles since 1999, leading them to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance.

