Reminder: Julio Jones is a grown man born to destroy

If there's one play that best sums up the Falcons' beatdown of the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, please see Julio Jones' 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
With one play, Jones seems to be saying, "Hey, it's cute when you guys have your pithy little debates about who's the best wide receiver in the NFL. Obviously, it is me. Ask the collection of publicly humiliated defenders I left in my wake during this otherworldly score."
Jones has eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns midway through the third quarter. And here's the bad news for whichever team comes out of the AFC: Jones now gets two weeks to rest his bum toe.