Around the NFL

Remembering Steve McNair on his death anniversary

Published: Jul 04, 2014 at 08:02 AM

Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the death of Steve McNair.

McNair was shot and killed by his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sahel Kazemi, in a murder-suicide on July 4, 2009. McNair -- just two years removed from an NFL field -- was 36 years old.

An imposing figure who could make plays with his arm and legs, McNair was a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who played for the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. McNair is one of the few quarterbacks in memory who could inspire fear in a safety when he lowered his shoulder. Simply put, he was a prototype of his position.

McNair's 1999 Titans team famously came within a yard of tying Super Bowl XXXIV in the final seconds. Kurt Warner, the winning quarterback in that game, recently spoke about McNair with reverence during an NFL Network special about that Super Bowl.

"I remember watching him make a lot of plays in this game where you just sit back and I'm probably thinking, 'Man, I wish I could do this,'" Warner said. "I wish I had this part of my game.' "

McNair was legendary for his toughness. Longtime teammate Eddie George raved about McNair's "inner strength" in an 2012 NFL Network interview.

"I don't think I ever saw Steve practice a full week," George said. "He spent the majority time in the trainer's room trying to get his body right. He was just so mentally tough. He would go out there on Sundays and play from his heart. You could see how he just uplifted everybody, you could see how he uplifted his own spirit to go out there and play beyond the threshold of pain."

You can't ask for much more from a teammate. McNair was special.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Lindsay Rhodes to recap Antonio Gates' suspension and the 'Top 100' rankings. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve

The Jets are placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year, $51 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Darren Waller are closing in on a three-year, $51 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'

Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. But Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it's minor soreness and he's fully healthy.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on RB Cam Akers' limited snaps in opener: 'Cam's got to maximize his (opportunities)'

When asked about Cam Akers' limited presence in Thursday's season-opening loss, coach Sean McVay said the running back needed to do better as maximizing his opportunities and needs to play with more 'urgency.'

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will not play in season opener vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) will sit out of Dallas' Sunday night season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys announced Friday.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decals during the 2022 season.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE