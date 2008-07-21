Remade defense must learn system, find cohesion

How will Jeremy Shockey fit in?

New Orleans agreed to a trade with the Giants for four-time Pro Bowl tight end Jeremy Shockey. That deal changes the dynamic of a Saints offense that has become one of the league's best in the past two seasons. How the team's established offensive stars are able to deal with Shockey's combustible personality will go a long way in determining how successful the trade turns out. QB Drew Brees, RB Reggie Bush, RB Deuce McAllister and WR Marques Colston are all media savvy and rarely engage in public controversy. Shockey, on the other hand, is an outspoken lightning rod who is known to stir up commotion. If Shockey is able to mesh with his new teammates in training camp, his presence makes the Saints even more explosive.