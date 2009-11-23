Relive the best games played on Thanksgiving through the years

Since the Akron Pros defeated the Canton Bulldogs 7-0 in 1920, the NFL has been playing on Thanksgiving Day.
The 1922 season featured the first matchup of current NFL teams as the Chicago Cardinals (now known as the Arizona Cardinals) knocked off the Chicago Bears, 6-0. Those two teams then matched up annually until 1934, coincidentally the same year that the Detroit Lions played in their first Thanksgiving game.
The Lions have played every year on Thanksgiving since 1945, and were joined by the Dallas Cowboys, who began playing on Thanksgiving in 1966.
From 1966-2005, Detroit and Dallas were the only NFL cities to play host to games on Thanksgiving (with the exceptions of St. Louis in 1975 and 1977). That changed when the NFL Network began broadcasting a Thanksgiving night game in 2006.
There have been many memorable NFL moments on Thanksgiving throughout the years, but here are 10 of the most significant since the modern alignment was introduced in 1966: Did we forget one? Let us know!