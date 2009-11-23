Relive the best games played on Thanksgiving through the years

Published: Nov 23, 2009 at 05:11 AM

Since the Akron Pros defeated the Canton Bulldogs 7-0 in 1920, the NFL has been playing on Thanksgiving Day.

The 1922 season featured the first matchup of current NFL teams as the Chicago Cardinals (now known as the Arizona Cardinals) knocked off the Chicago Bears, 6-0. Those two teams then matched up annually until 1934, coincidentally the same year that the Detroit Lions played in their first Thanksgiving game.

The Lions have played every year on Thanksgiving since 1945, and were joined by the Dallas Cowboys, who began playing on Thanksgiving in 1966.

From 1966-2005, Detroit and Dallas were the only NFL cities to play host to games on Thanksgiving (with the exceptions of St. Louis in 1975 and 1977). That changed when the NFL Network began broadcasting a Thanksgiving night game in 2006.

There have been many memorable NFL moments on Thanksgiving throughout the years, but here are 10 of the most significant since the modern alignment was introduced in 1966: Did we forget one? Let us know!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve

Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.

news

Panthers not worried about total touches for Christian McCaffrey, focused on providing ample time for recovery

Despite only 14 touches for Christian McCaffrey in the team's loss to the Browns, Matt Rhule is undeterred in his approach with CMC.

news

Deftly replacing Keenan Allen, journeyman DeAndre Carter fulfilling promise made to late brother

Keenan Allen's hamstring injury provided an opportunity, and DeAndre Carter seized the moment. Bridget Condon chronicles an indefatigable journeyman driven by the death-bed promise he made to his late brother.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE