Reiff passed on NFL's offer to be in NYC for draft

"It means a lot that Riley decided he'd rather be home with family and friends," Jo Reiff said while her son was surrounded by Detroit-area reporters. "He's pretty close with his grandpa and grandma Reiff. His grandpa has been in and out of the hospital the past two years. Every time, he told the doctors that he had to get out in time to see where his grandson was going to be drafted. A couple times last night he nodded off, but he was wide awake when Riley was drafted."