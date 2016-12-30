Around the NFL

Reid: Travis Kelce has taken his game 'to another level'

Published: Dec 30, 2016 at 02:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Travis Kelce has always been good with the ball in his hands. Now, the premier run-after-catch tight end in the NFL has upgraded his game.

Last week against Denver, Kelce set the Chiefs' record for receiving yards in a game by a tight end with 160. Anytime someone blasts past records set by future Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, praise is warranted.

With a week to go, Kelce has already set career highs in receiving yards (1,117) and receptions (84).

"I think he's taken his game to another level," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Kelce, via the team's official website. "He just knows what to do. He's not out there thinking where he has to line up, which route to run and all those things. He just goes out and plays now.

"You're getting the full gamut of his skills."

Kelce has earned 100-plus receiving yards in six games this season, the most by a tight end since at least 1999. Those six contests of 100-plus receiving yards are tied for second most among all players -- Julio Jones has seven such games.

Kelce leads all tight ends in receptions (84) and receiving yards this season and trails only Greg Olsen for the highest percentage of a team's targets (22.6 percent) and receptions (24.4 percent) among tight ends, per NFL Research.

When healthy, Patriots' Rob Gronkowski is the best tight end in football because he's a tremendous blocker, the best red-zone target in the NFL and a mismatch against defenders of all shapes and sizes.

Kelce is making up ground in the blocking department. The 27-year-old, fourth-year player has always been a good receiver, but on Christmas night provided two jaw-dropping blocks that set the edge for big plays on TD runs by quarterback Alex Smith and receiver Tyreek Hill.

"It's an isolation play -- if we get that look and the guy crashes it's him and me on the edge," Smith explained of his touchdown scamper. "[Kelce] is a premier catching tight end in the league and to have two huge blocks like that to spring guys -- huge block on Tyreek's run as well that got that going -- he does a lot for us.

"When you have those things from your key players on your team and in your locker room, those things rub off-those effort plays and guys giving it up. He's special. I do think he's ascending and getting better, but for him to do that I think sets a great example for the whole team."

The Chiefs have a shot at a first-round bye if they beat the Chargers in San Diego and the Raiders lose to the Broncos.

With Kelce's emergence as an every-down threat and Hill's explosive playmaking, to go along with a stout defense, the Chiefs are a team no AFC title contender wants to tussle with at Arrowhead.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in loss, drops to 2-10 on Monday night

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions during a dismal 24-7 loss to the Eagles. With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night -- the worst record in league history according to NFL Research.

news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs team up to lead Bills' blowout of Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs were locked in Monday night versus the Titans, connecting for three touchdown passes. Led by the Allen-Diggs combo, Buffalo rolled to a win and is living up to his preseason expectations so far.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs hooked up for three touchdowns as the Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans in the first of two games, while Jalen Hurts put on a show in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering an apparent neck injury in Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Week 2 Monday night inactives: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

news

Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay suspended four games for violating NFL personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games without pay for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league transaction wire.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery to repair fractured right ankle

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle, the team announced Monday, and is expected to be fully healed for the 2023 campaign.

news

Garrett Wilson 'excited' to help Jets win amid breakout performance vs. Browns

After scoring the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's comeback win over the Browns, Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson punctuated his return to Ohio with a breakout performance.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended one game following fight during Sunday's game vs. Saints

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans one game stemming from his role in Sunday's fight with members of the New Orleans Saints. No other players were suspended.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Zac Taylor frustrated by Bengals' pass protection: 'I think we've given up too many sacks, absolutely'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was sacked six times in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, taking his total to 13 to open the 2022 campaign.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE