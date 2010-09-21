Reid switches gears, picks Vick over Kolb as Eagles' QB

A look at Michael Vick's return to the NFL from a federal dogfighting conviction:

May 20, 2009: After 18 months in custody, Vick is released from a Leavenworth, Kan., prison to begin two months of home confinement at his Hampton, Va., home.

June 11, 2009: The Atlanta Falcons release Vick, who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in six seasons with the team.

July 27, 2009: Vick is conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Aug. 13, 2009: Vick signs a one-year contract with an option for a second with the Philadelphia Eagles. He can apply for full reinstatement by Week 6.

Aug. 27, 2009: Vick briefly plays in a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's his first appearance in an NFL game in nearly 32 months.

Sept. 4, 2009: Goodell says Vick may return for regular-season play on Sept. 27.

Sept. 27, 2009: Vick participates in 11 plays, carrying the ball once for 7 yards and throwing two incompletions as the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-14.

January 2010: Vick finishes the season having played in 12 games, going 6-of-13 passing for 86 yards and rushing for another 95 yards.

March 9, 2010: Vick says the Eagles have exercised their 2010 option on him, meaning he receives a $1.5 million roster bonus.

June 25, 2010: A co-defendant of Vick's is shot at the quarterback's birthday party in Virginia Beach, Va. Authorities, the NFL and the Eagles investigate.

Aug. 3, 2010: Goodell tells Vick he will not face disciplinary action for the shooting, and no charges are pressed against him.

Sept. 12, 2010: After Kevin Kolb sustains a concussion, Vick replaces him and leads the Eagles in their 27-20 opening-day loss to the Green Bay Packers. He passes for 175 yards and rushes for 103.

Sept. 19, 2010: With Kolb still out, Vick makes first NFL start since 2006. He goes 21-of-34 passing for 284 yards and two TDs in a 35-32 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Sept. 20, 2010:Eagles coach Andy Reid says Kevin Kolb will be the starting quarterback in the next game at Jacksonville, despite Vick's performances.

Sept. 21, 2010: The Eagles reverse course and announce in a text message that Vick is their starting quarterback. Reid later explains the decision in a news conference.