Reid returns victorious as Chiefs top Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Andy Reid's coaching return to Philadelphia was a success Thursday night as he guided the Kansas City Chiefs past the Philadelphia Eagles 26-16.
The Chiefs' defense forced four turnovers and sacked Michael Vick six times, 3.5 by linebacker Justin Houston. Kansas City has won more games already under Reid than it did all of last season.
Kansas City, which has not had a giveaway this season, got a 38-yard interception return by Eric Berry for a touchdown, and a 3-yard scoring run by Jamaal Charles. Ryan Succop kicked four field goals.
Philadelphia had five sacks, but was undone by sloppy tackling and an inconsistent performance by the fast-tempo offense brought in by Reid's replacement, Chip Kelly.
Reid won 140 games and six division titles in Philadelphia.
Vick limped off the field with 1:34 to go after the final sack and turnover.
