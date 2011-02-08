Reid promotes four, hires two to fill Eagles' coaching staff

Published: Feb 08, 2011 at 06:13 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Andy Reid completed his Eagles staff Tuesday by hiring two coaches and promoting four others.

Johnnie Lynn was hired to be the secondary/cornerbacks coach, and Bobby April Jr. was brought in as defensive quality-control coach.

David Culley was promoted to senior offensive assistant/wide receivers. James Urban becomes assistant offensive coordinator. Doug Pederson is the new quarterbacks coach. And Duce Staley will serve as special-teams quality-control coach.

Lynn joins the Eagles after a five-year stint in San Francisco, working as the 49ers' secondary coach. April, the son of Philadelphia special-teams coordinator Bobby April, spent 2010 as special-teams coordinator and safeties coach at Nicholls State.

Culley has been the wide receivers coach since 1999. Urban spent the past two seasons as quarterbacks coach. Pederson worked as the team's offensive quality-control coach in 2009 and 2010. And Staley was a coaching intern last season.

