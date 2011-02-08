Reid promotes four, hires two to fill Eagles' coaching staff

Johnnie Lynn was hired to be the secondary/cornerbacks coach, and Bobby April Jr. was brought in as defensive quality-control coach.
David Culley was promoted to senior offensive assistant/wide receivers. James Urban becomes assistant offensive coordinator. Doug Pederson is the new quarterbacks coach. And Duce Staley will serve as special-teams quality-control coach.
Culley has been the wide receivers coach since 1999. Urban spent the past two seasons as quarterbacks coach. Pederson worked as the team's offensive quality-control coach in 2009 and 2010. And Staley was a coaching intern last season.
