Reid laments lack of Kareem Hunt carries vs. Titans

"So we have those RPOs [run-pass options] in there and some of what they were doing dictated a little bit more throws than the runs," Reid said, via the team's official website. We started off with a nice little run there in the second half and then it tailed off there a little bit. Could we have called him more? Yeah, we look back at it and maybe we could have, maybe we could have handed it to him more. The three-and-outs were hurting us a little bit."