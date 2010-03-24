Reid: Eagles 'listening' to trade offers for QBs; McNabb is starter

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid said Tuesday the team is "listening, keeping our ears open" to trade offers for all three of the team's quarterbacks.
Reid, speaking at the NFC coaches' breakfast at the NFL Annual Meeting, said teams have called about quarterbacks Donovan McNabb, Kevin Kolb and Michael Vick, but he didn't elaborate on whether any conversations have elicited enough interest for the Eagles to actually entertain a deal.
Reid, who didn't mention any teams that called about his quarterbacks, then reiterated the position he has taken for weeks that "Donovan is our starter. I can't make it clearer than that."
Reid added that Kolb is second on the depth chart and Vick third. Reid did admit that McNabb's spot atop the depth chart was how they things stand "today." He later said that he could envision all three players being on the roster once the season started.