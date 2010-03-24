Reid: Eagles 'listening' to trade offers for QBs; McNabb is starter

Published: Mar 24, 2010 at 06:19 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid said Tuesday the team is "listening, keeping our ears open" to trade offers for all three of the team's quarterbacks.

So, what's the deal?

Teams have approached the Eagles about their QBs, and while there is no clear sense of what move could be made, Vic Carucci has some possible destinations. More ...

» News, notes from annual meeting

Reid, speaking at the NFC coaches' breakfast at the NFL Annual Meeting, said teams have called about quarterbacks Donovan McNabb, Kevin Kolb and Michael Vick, but he didn't elaborate on whether any conversations have elicited enough interest for the Eagles to actually entertain a deal.

Reid, who didn't mention any teams that called about his quarterbacks, then reiterated the position he has taken for weeks that "Donovan is our starter. I can't make it clearer than that."

Reid added that Kolb is second on the depth chart and Vick third. Reid did admit that McNabb's spot atop the depth chart was how they things stand "today." He later said that he could envision all three players being on the roster once the season started.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals by the numbers

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Grant Gordon takes a look at the game by the numbers.
news

Super Bowl LVI scouting report: Who has the edge in Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals?

Will Joe Burrow be able to throw against an Aaron Donald-led front? Can Zac Taylor successfully match wits with his former boss, Sean McVay? Next Gen Stats maven Mike Band crunches the numbers on five crucial Super Bowl LVI matchups. Who has the edge?
news

Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'the best of' opportunity after once being cast off by Browns

After quickly being traded by the Browns to the Rams for a fifth-round pick, guard Austin Corbett is thriving in Los Angeles and starting in Super Bowl LVI. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW