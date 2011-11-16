Reid doesn't rule out Vick for Eagles' matchup with Giants

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick did not practice Wednesday as Philadelphia began preparations for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Vick suffered two broken ribs in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, putting his status for this weekend's divisional matchup in jeopardy.
"He's still sore. Next few days will tell," Reid said of Vick, adding that Vince Young and Mike Kafka would split reps in Wednesday's practice.
Vick played the entire game against Arizona, with the exception of one play during the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit to his left side.
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder, hamstring), cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (high ankle sprain) and offensive tackle King Dunlap (concussion) also sat out Wednesday's practice.
