Reid doesn't rule out Vick for Eagles' matchup with Giants

Published: Nov 16, 2011 at 03:07 AM

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick did not practice Wednesday as Philadelphia began preparations for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Vick suffered two broken ribs in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, putting his status for this weekend's divisional matchup in jeopardy.

But Eagles coach Andy Reid would not count out Vick, saying a decision on his status would come later in the week.

"He's still sore. Next few days will tell," Reid said of Vick, adding that Vince Young and Mike Kafka would split reps in Wednesday's practice.

Vick played the entire game against Arizona, with the exception of one play during the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit to his left side.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder, hamstring), cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (high ankle sprain) and offensive tackle King Dunlap (concussion) also sat out Wednesday's practice.

The Eagles also announced they have released safety Jarrad Page and activated wide receiver/kick returner Chad Hall. Hall appeared in eight games for the Eagles last season with 11 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also returned four kicks and three punts.

Page was reportedly in attendance at a birthday party for Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz at Manhattan's Juliet Supper Club, at which there was a shooting early Tuesday morning. No players were hurt or involved in the shooting, according to reports.

