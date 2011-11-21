Reid commits to Vick as starter for Eagles when healthy

One day after Vince Young led Philadelphia to a victory over the New York Giants, Eagles coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Michael Vick will start at quarterback when he returns from broken ribs.
While that's no surprise, it's unknown when Vick will return. Reid described Vick as "day to day" Monday and refused to speculate on whether or not he would return to practice on Wednesday. Reid said Vick, who suffered two broken ribs in a Nov. 12 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, would not be able to play if there were a game today.
"Michael is a little better," Reid said at his Monday press conference. "Again, we'll take that day by day and see how he does."
Young started his first game for the Eagles on Sunday, completing 23 of 36 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Reid said wide receiver DeSean Jackson's right foot injury was "tender" after it was stepped on Sunday night. Jackson was fitted with a walking boot on his right foot after he left the game, according to the Philadelphia Sports Daily, but called the injury a "little sprain."
"He came in early and got treatment," Reid said. "We'll see how he does."
Reid also said receiver Jeremy Maclin, who sat out Sunday because of shoulder and hamstring injuries is "getting better" and was able to do some running on Monday morning.