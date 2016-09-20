Around the NFL

Reid accuses Texans of flopping late in Sunday's loss

Published: Sep 20, 2016 at 03:16 AM

Could flopping become more of a mainstream talking point in the NFL? Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is trying to bring it to the forefront after an alleged incident cost him a kick return touchdown against the Texans on Sunday.

The defensive holding call (the whistle was blown on Steven Nelson, who was blocking Texans corner Charles James) came with 2:43 to go in the fourth quarter. Kansas City was trailing by 10 points and the touchdown would have put the team within a field goal with one possession potentially remaining. They had no timeouts, but the two-minute warning.

"(James) knew he was outflanked, so he literally flopped," Reid said, via The Kansas City Star. "Nelson put his hands out, put him down and the kid just jumped into his body. Obviously from the officials' perspective it didn't look like that."

Reid likely had a better view than we did. During the television broadcast and coach's film replay, all we have is a heightened look at something that happened well away from the action. We only really see James spilling into view after Chiefs returner Tyreek Hill blazes by. Right after the call, Reid appears absolutely flabbergasted.

Without seeing it at the field level, though, it's impossible to know James' intent. James has always been a gamer and it's hard to imagine him simply dropping just to gain an advantage on the play. And if he did? Good for him, he sold it well enough to keep the game in hand for the Texans. We've praised quarterbacks, punters, receivers and defensive backs for years thanks to their ability to draw a flag.

Reid knows the game comes down to a few more plays than that. Had the Chiefs scored, they still would have needed an onside kick or an incredibly fortuitous Texans drive afterward. With the two-minute warning included, the team wouldn't have had much time to mount a game-tying field goal drive anyway.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Big Ben jokes underdog Steelers 'don't have a chance' vs. Chiefs: 'Let's just go play and have fun'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is leaning into the Steelers' underdog role ahead of Sunday night's rematch with the Chiefs. "We probably aren't supposed to be here," the Pittsburgh quarterback said Wednesday.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, OT Tyron Smith removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 kept Cowboys standouts Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith from playing in the team's regular-season finale against the Eagles, but it won't keep them out of the club's playoff opener. The two have been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the 49ers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 12

One day after Buccaneers LB ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ was removed from the COVID list, LB ﻿Lavonte David﻿ and RBs ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ and ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ were designated to return from injured reserve. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Wednesday.
news

Rams signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle out of retirement

The Rams are turning to an old friend for their playoff push. In light of a season-ending injury to Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles is signing veteran ﻿Eric Weddle﻿. The former All-Pro last played in the NFL in 2019.
news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs prepared to air it out despite freezing temperatures in Patriots-Bills

Catching passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen when he dials up maximum velocity is tough enough. Doing it with numb fingers is even tougher, and that's what Stefon Diggs will be dealing with Saturday night. 
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Missing rookie season like going to birthday party but not eating cake

Jaguars first-round RB ﻿Travis Etienne﻿ missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that required surgery. Etienne said sitting on the sidelines was tough on Sundays, likening the experiencing to having a birthday party and not having cake.
news

Julio Jones, finally healthy, ready for postseason run with top-seeded Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ didn't alter the Titans' 2021 season as expected following his trade from Atlanta, but there is still a chance for the star receiver to make a lasting impact in the postseason.
news

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Dallas QB Dak Prescott highlight the Week 18 Players of the Week. 
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot says nothing has changed with Calvin Ridley's status for 2022

Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday there is no update on the status of Falcons star receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed most of the season while addressing his mental health issues.
news

Eagles DC Gannon focused on slowing 'trained killer' Tom Brady in postseason rematch vs. Buccaneers

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon explains how Bucs QB Tom Brady is so effective and what his defense needs to do to slow him down in Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activating pass rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW