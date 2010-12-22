Rehabilitation under way, 'Big Ben' trying to reclaim name

I was in the courtroom when Bright hammered away at the case against Roethlisberger that the prosecutor said was too hard to prove, especially since the accuser did not want to proceed. I remember thinking that this was going to go one of three ways for Roethlisberger. He would either wither to the unprecedented judgment of his character; he would thumb his nose at the entire process; or he would remain humble and work harder at being better in every facet of his life.