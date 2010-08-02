Rehabbing Vikes CB Griffin will miss season opener vs. Saints

Published: Aug 02, 2010 at 08:22 AM

MANKATO, Minn. -- Vikings defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday that cornerback Cedric Griffin definitely will miss the season opener against the New Orleans Saints while continuing to recover from offseason knee surgery.

Griffin tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the NFC Championship Game against the Saints in January. Most expected that Griffin would miss at least the start of the season, and Frazier confirmed that Monday.

Veterans Lito Sheppard and Benny Sapp are the early favorites to replace Griffin in Minnesota's starting lineup.

Sapp missed practice Monday because of lingering effects from heat problems he had Saturday. Center John Sullivan also sat out with a calf injury, and wide receiver Percy Harvin missed practice because of a death in the family.

