Reggie Wayne on injury: If I'm out playing, I'm good

Reggie Wayne had one of the worst games of his career last week, catching just one pass for 5 yards and dropping three balls.
After the game it was revealed that the veteran has been dealing with torn triceps. While it's been suggested that Wayne rest until the playoffs and allow the younger guns to carry the load, the veteran said Friday the injury wasn't affecting his play.
When Wayne suits up on Sunday it will mark his 209th game as an Indianapolis Colt, breaking Peyton Manning's franchise record. The receiver's streak of 82 straight games with at least three catches came to an end last week, but his consecutive games with at least one reception remains alive.
Facing a division foe in the Houston Texans, Wayne said his singular focus is winning and clinching the AFC South.
"The only thing I'm worried about is going out there and competing," Wayne said. "We know how important defending our turf is. We have a hungry Texans team coming in here. That's all I've been focused on. Nothing more, nothing less."
With dynamic rookie Donte Moncrief flashing more and more familiarity in the Colts' offense, it would behoove the team to let Wayne rest down the stretch of the regular season. The playoffs are where Wayne will be the most helpful at this stage of his career.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 15 schedule and recaps the Cardinals' win over the Rams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.