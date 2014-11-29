Around the NFL

Reggie Wayne on criticism: 'That's toilet material'

Nov 29, 2014
Reggie Wayne has heard the discussions that his play is diminishing after 13 otherworldly seasons in the NFL, but the receiver said he flushes all that noise.

"You ever heard of toilet material? That's the category I put that in," he said with a smile on Friday, per The Indianapolis Star.

As Wayne makes his 207th appearance for the Colts -- just one behind Peyton Manning for the most in franchise history -- there is no questioning his place in NFL history. He currently sits seventh all-time in receptions, eighth in yards and 22nd in touchdowns.

However, the 36-year-old has struggled at times this season, as one might think a 14-year veteran coming off ACL surgery would.

His poorest outing of the season came last week in a three-catch, 10-yard performance, in which it took two late forced passes to extend his NFL-record 81 consecutive games with at least three catches. He has broached the 100-yard barrier just once this season and has four games with 35 or fewer yards.

T.Y. Hilton has become Andrew Luck's go-to, explosive target, and with Donte Moncrief, Hakeem Nicks, Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener as targets, the quarterback hasn't needed to lean on Wayne.

However, in key moments, when he absolutely needs a catch, Luck can still rely on Wayne, which is one reason the receiver is able to ignore any outside criticism.

"I don't buy into none of that," he said. "All I can do is do my job. Run the plays that are called, and keep it moving. Since I've been playing at the age of seven, everything hasn't been peaches and cream. It's my job to go out there and prove people wrong and keep going."

