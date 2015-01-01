Reggie Wayne, Matt Hasselbeck want to return to Colts

Deep in their 100-yard twilight years, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck will have decisions to make in the coming offseason.
At this point, however, neither is seriously considering retirement.
Wayne acknowledged early last month that he would have to decide whether to make the yearlong sacrifice again, but he's now leaning toward returning for a 15th season.
"If I had to answer that question right now, (the answer) would be 'I will be back,' " Wayne said Wednesday on his weekly radio show on WNDE-AM in Indianapolis. "If the Colts want me. Because I'm not playing for nobody else.
"They may want to go in another direction. Who knows? ... They're always looking to replace you each year. That's been my motto since 2001."
Wayne's situation will be complicated by impending offseason surgery to repair a torn triceps that has inhibited his play since midseason. A year after tearing his ACL, Wayne has also battled knee, elbow and a current groin injury.
The oldest quarterback in the league at age 39, Hasselbeck is interested in playing a 17th NFL season.
"We haven't talked about it or thought about it, really," Hasselbeck said of retirement, via The Indianapolis Star. "We would almost have to have the talk if I was considering being done. But I'm not really considering being done."
Sporting a 102.6 passer rating and 68.2 completion rate in mop-up duty the past two weeks, Hasselbeck remains the ideal clipboard holder/mentor for Andrew Luck.
If they remain in the Colts' plans after the offseason evaluation period is finished, both players are likely to be back in Indianapolis for training camp.
