Reggie Ragland (ACL) expected to miss 2016 season

Bills linebacker Reggie Ragland is going under the knife later this week for surgery on his torn ACL, and Buffalo isn't optimistic about the rookie's prospects in 2016.
The team confirmed Wednesday that Ragland's knee is expected to sideline him for the entire season. Speaking on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that although Ragland suffered a partial ACL tear, his treatment will be similar to a full tear, meaning he most likely is done for the year.
"Very unfortunate," coach Rex Ryan told reporters on Wednesday. "But I feel good with the guys we have."
Owner Terry Peegula echoed his coach's sentiment, telling WGR 550, "You lose one guy and people are saying the season is over? That's crazy."
Ryan's defense was starving for capable inside linebackers and Ragland most certainly fit the bill. Instead, the defensive minded coach will roll with Brandon Spikes and David Hawthorne, a pair of veterans the team signed this week.
Hawthorne has spent time with Rob Ryan and the Saints, while Spikes has worked in versatile 3-4 fronts before and should find a home in Rex Ryan's defense.