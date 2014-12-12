Around the NFL

Reggie Bush will bounce back for Lions, Caldwell says

Published: Dec 12, 2014 at 03:59 AM
Chris Wesseling

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed one of the NFL's best records all season despite the fourth-worst rushing attack in the league.

Now that Reggie Bush is finally getting over an ankle injury that has rendered him a non-factor for the past two months, the backfield outlook is better than it has been since September.

Asked this week if Bush might not be effective again until next season, coach Jim Caldwell drew a comparison to his best offensive player.

"I kind of like when you asked that question because I think you may have asked about three weeks ago whether we were kind of seeing the demise of Calvin (Johnson)," Caldwell said, via the Detroit Free Press. "So, I kind of like that question because I think he responded in a way in which was appropriate. I think you're going to find that Reggie will do the same at some point as well."

Bush is down to 394 yards from scrimmage this year after compiling a career-high 1,512 in 14 games a year ago. He's confident he can recapture that form "as long as I'm not injured."

With Johnson healthy, Golden Tate doing his best Hines Ward impression and rookie tight Eric Ebron finally getting more involved, Detroit's offense is in better shape than it has been all season -- as evidenced by Matthew Stafford's 75.9 completion rate and 123.4 passer rating over the past two weeks.

We suggested on Friday's Around The NFL Podcast that the Packers and Seahawks are the only two NFC teams superior to the Lions. If Bush, Joique Bell and Theo Riddick can get the ground attack on track, this franchise has a chance to make it past the Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the fallout of Cam Newton's car accident and debates how the Browns will look with Johnny Manziel at QB. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

