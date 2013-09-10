Reggie Bush's explosive ability on full display with Detroit Lions

At age 28, Bush still has the speed and burst to run away from defenders on outside runs, but he also shows the quickness, instincts and vision to make hard cuts in the hole and gain positive yards between the tackles. As a result, the Lions suddenly have a weapon in the backfield capable of exploiting the soft-coverage tactics opponents use to take away Calvin Johnson and Co. in the passing game. Most importantly, the Lions have a legitimate runner who alleviates some of the pressure on Matthew Stafford to carry the offense on the strength of his right arm, and a guy who also protects the quarterback from taking a battering at the hands of a defense intent on rushing the passer.