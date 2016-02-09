Around the NFL

Reggie Bush on NFL future: 'I'm not retiring'

Published: Feb 09, 2016 at 10:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Reggie Bush isn't about to let his 2015 release from the Detroit Lions and season-ending knee injury with the San Francisco 49ers put a stop to his professional football career.

"I'm not retiring," Bush told reporters Sunday, per the Detroit Free Press. "I'm still playing. No, I'm not done. And I would never -- knock on wood -- I never want to end my career like that, going out with that."

Bush rushed for just 28 yards in five games with the 49ers before tearing his meniscus while slipping on the concrete surface around the field at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.

An impending free agent, Bush is entering his NFL twilight years after averaging 3.86 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He will hit the open market as an injury-prone, 31-year-old running back best utilized as a pass-catching specialist.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints have 'no excuses' after loss to Rams crushes playoff chances

After dropping Thursday night's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in a precarious spot in the NFC playoff picture after letting the NFC South lead slip away. 
news

Matthew Stafford's sensational play has Rams on doorstep of playoff return 

The Los Angeles Rams continued to roll since their Week 10 bye, stiff-arming the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, Thursday night to move to 5-1 in their last six tilts, with their only loss coming in overtime in Baltimore.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua creates noise in offensive rookie of the year race during Thursday's win over Saints 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a masterful showing in Thursday's win over the Saints, and it might have been the best performance of an all-star rookie season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Rams' win over Saints on Thursday night

Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams had stellar outings as the Rams held on for a win over the visiting Saints.
news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
news

Jalen Hurts on comments following loss to Seahawks: 'Everything starts with me'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clarified on Thursday his comments following Monday's loss to the Seahawks, telling reporters that he was issuing a challenge to himself and that "everything starts with me."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) won't play vs. Steelers 

As expected, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will be unavailable after he sustained the shoulder injury in a Week 15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, HC Zac Taylor told reporters.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics, focused on winning games

After silencing his critics after a masterful performance without WR Tyreek Hill last week, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made it clear he's only worried about winning football games. 
news

Ravens feel 'disrespected' being listed as underdogs in Monday night's showdown vs. 49ers

With the Baltimore Ravens seen as an underdog going into Monday night's clash with the San Francisco 49ers, S Kyler Hamilton and his teammates are ready to prove doubters wrong. 
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White denies he 'quit' on team after missing Week 15

After sitting out of the Buccaneers' crucial victory over the Packers due to a lingering foot injury, LB Devin White was forced to defend himself against accusations that he quit on his team this week.