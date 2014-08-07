Reggie Bush, Joique Bell running neck-and-neck

Last season, the duo combined for 149 targets -- or eight fewer than Calvin Johnson -- and more of the same could be on tap for 2014. While Bush saw a greater share of rushing attempts, it was Bell that led the team in rushing scores. This season could see a more even distribution of touches between the two runners. In the end that makes either of them no better than an RB2 -- albeit pretty productive among that tier -- but with Bush getting the early nod as the starter on Detroit's depth chart, he's the back to target first. If you can somehow handcuff him with Bell, go for it. But with both rushers being so productive, it might be tough to actually accomplish that.