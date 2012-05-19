Reggie Bush deleted tweet that included a Nazi reference

Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush was on the defensive Saturday because one of his tweets included a reference to Nazis.
Bush tweeted, "Shoot Drogba might even hit a Nazi chick tonight in Germany! LOL!" referring to Didier Drogba, who hit a winning penalty kick following Saturday's 2012 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
He deleted the post later, writing: "Oh goodness bunch of sensitive cry babies on twitter! It's just jokes people send me your address and I'll personally FedEx you some tissue."
On Sunday, Bush apologized for his words: "If anyone was offended by my jokes on twitter yesterday I apologize. They were only jokes and were not intended for anything other than that."
Bush also made news Friday when he tweeted about a delay in his flight back from New York, where he co-hosted "Live! with Kelly."