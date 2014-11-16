Reggie Bush (ankle) won't play for Lions vs. Cardinals

The Detroit Lions running back won't play today versus the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source who has spoken to Bush.
The running back hasn't been effective this season while nursing the ankle he reinjured last week against the Miami Dolphins, so giving it another week of rest makes sense for Detroit.
Joique Bell will get the majority of carries Sunday, while Theo Riddick will be used mainly in the passing game out of the backfield against a stout Cardinals run defense. With a running game that has been nonexistent all season, facing one of the best run-stuffing units in the NFL, we expect Matthew Stafford to sling it often Sunday afternoon.
Rapoport added that Bush should be back next week.
