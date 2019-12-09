Referee explains decision on N'Keal Harry's non-TD call

"It sucks, because at the end of the day, we felt like those were plays that were going to change the momentum of the game and eventually put us in a spot to win the football game," said safety Duron Harmon. "It was taken away from us. I know the referees have a rough job. I'm not going to say that their job is easy. You know, just make a better call and do this better. At the end of the day, we all have a job and we all get paid money to do the job and do it well."