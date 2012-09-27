 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Referee drama shows NFL how much its fans love the game

Published: Sep 26, 2012 at 09:14 PM

It took three phone calls to his home in Arizona. Three phone calls to convince NFL referee Ed Hochuli, who'd finally received word from his union that a labor deal had been reached late Wednesday, to go on the record with his reaction to the big news.

"Why does it matter if I have a reaction?" Hochuli told NFL.com. "Why? Who am I? My kid told me I'm trending on Twitter. What does that even mean?"

After a thorough explanation to Hochuli about his unprecedented popularity -- after making him realize he's now culturally cooler than Chuck Norris and Jack Bauer combined -- Hochuli responded with something unintentionally deep.

"I haven't done a thing or said a thing in months, and my popularity has risen," said Hochuli, who eventually agreed to allow his quotes to be published. "I should just stay out of sight. Isn't it amazing?"

It is amazing. It is amazing that an eight-year agreement between the NFL and NFL Referees Association could generate such monumental interest. It is amazing that a referee's name is even known at all, let alone that it could morph into a piece of American pop culture.

But here we are, three days after an embarrassing episode that cost the Green Bay Packers a win, celebrating the return of Hochuli and his posse of 121 referees -- surely an odd experience for men who are far more accustomed to being booed than cheered. And you were wondering if the NFL would take a hit because of this?

Oh, Packers fans surely will remain bitter. They'll be upset until season's end, particularly if that loss in Seattle costs the team a shot at the playoffs. But is anyone going to stop watching football? Please. If nothing else, we've only continued to prove how much we care about football. Just ask any Packers fan protesting the result of Monday night's game. You don't protest if you don't care -- and Packers fans aren't going to stop caring about their team.

It's too bad Monday's madness could significantly impact the Packers' season, but it's times like these when fans must step back and recognize the reality of the situation: While football is a part of our culture, the NFL is a business, and such tedious (and at times unpleasant) negotiations often are a requirement of corporate success.

All that said, the NFL can and should walk away with some major lessons from this episode. It should recognize the intelligence of its fan base -- a fan base that grew so loud over the last few days that the league wanted nothing more than to finish this deal before another weekend of games.

In the future, the NFL would be wise to take more seriously the potential repercussions of a plan gone wrong. The replacement officials weren't adequate, and the league should have been more cautious about the pitfalls it could face if the worst-case scenario -- which occurred Monday -- took place. This could have been avoided if Wednesday's urgency was realized earlier.

Nonetheless, the NFL got its business done and now is looking at eight years of labor peace with the refs and nine more years of labor peace with the players. And the referees, more popular than ever, are headed back to work. How's that for one weird week?

These few days undoubtedly will be remembered in the NFL history books for the bizarre finish to Monday's game. Ultimately, though, it's far more likely that history will detail this not as some regrettable blemish but as an interesting story that fueled one of the more rapid conclusions to a labor deal you're ever likely to see.

"We've worked very, very hard," Hochuli said. "We've taken 18 extensive rules tests, watched hours and hours of video every week for the last several weeks. We've worked very hard to be prepared.

"I think we're ready."

So, too, is everyone else.

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Offseason grades for every NFC team: Cowboys, Giants, Rams earn high marks

Which teams are the biggest winners of the past four months? Which squads' moves -- or lack thereof -- left something to be desired? Matt Okada provides offseason grades for all 32 NFL franchises.

news

Offseason grades for every AFC team: Titans, Raiders, Jets trending up

Which teams are the biggest winners of the past four months? Which squads' moves -- or lack thereof -- left something to be desired? Matt Okada provides offseason grades for all 32 NFL franchises.

news

Which NFL players should improve in 2026? Kyler Murray, Ricky Pearsall among potential risers

The summer months generally fuel talk of potential breakouts and bounce-back seasons around the NFL. With that in mind, Nick Shook spotlights players he expects to improve in 2026.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft for 2026 season: Every team's full set of win-now picks

Check out each team's full set of picks from Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft of active NFL players for the 2026 season. Which squad snagged both Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Where would the NFL's top stars land if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter imagines a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams look to assemble a win-now core of talent entering the 2026 season. Where does dynamic rookie defender Arvell Reese come off the board?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Where would the NFL's top stars land if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter imagines a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams look to assemble a win-now core of talent entering the 2026 season. Which squad selects two-way playmaker Travis Hunter?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Where would the NFL's top stars land if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter imagines a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams look to assemble a win-now core of talent entering the 2026 season. Where does future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce end up?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Where would the NFL's top stars land if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter imagines a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams look to assemble a win-now core of talent entering the 2026 season. Who scoops up second-year star Nick Emmanwori?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Where would the NFL's top stars land if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter imagines a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams look to assemble a win-now core of talent entering the 2026 season. Who takes rookie QB Fernando Mendoza in Round 3?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Where would the NFL's top stars land if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter produces a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams look to assemble a win-now core of talent entering the 2026 season. Who selects Justin Jefferson in Round 2?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Where would the NFL's top stars land if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter produces a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams look to assemble a win-now core of talent entering the 2026 season. Suddenly, Caleb Williams and Fred Warner are teammates!

news

2026 NFL season: Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races

Can Jaxson Dart lead the Giants to their first division title since 2011? Are the Saints ready to make a leap to the top of the NFC South? Kevin Patra ranks all eight candidates to go from worst to first in 2026.