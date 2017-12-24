Ref: Kelvin Benjamin overturned TD 'clear and obvious'

With Buffalo in the red zone as time ticked down in the first half, Benjamin apparently hauled in a pass in the right corner of the end zone, dragging two feet behind him. The call on the field was a touchdown, but upon review, the score was overturned, despite there being limited controvertible evidence. Buffalo went into the half tied 13-13 instead of up 17-13 and eventually lost 37-16, seeing their playoff hopes dwindle in the process.