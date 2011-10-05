Reeling Jets renew rivalry with Patriots

Why to watch
This is a great rivalry, with the Jets as one of the few teams that can find a way to slow the Patriots with some regularity. This is also another playoff rematch. New York suddenly is in despair after two straight troubling losses. The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off a game in which they gave up 500 more yards. These games settle this division.
Inside story
Bill Belichick's defense has all kinds of issues, but he will be licking his chops watching tape of the Jets' offensive line the past two weeks. Even if Nick Mangold plays, he won't be 100 percent and four-fifths of that line is struggling right now. Mark Sanchez just about threw in the towel against the Ravens. If Albert Haynesworth can play, this could be significant in generating A-gap pressure.