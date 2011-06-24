Reed: 'We wanted Rex as the head coach in Baltimore' in '08

Published: Jun 24, 2011 at 01:37 PM

John Harbaugh has found success as coach of the Ravens, leading the team to the playoffs in all three of his seasons. But one of Baltimore's biggest stars acknowledged Friday that many in the locker room pulled for Rex Ryan to land the job in 2008.

Ed Reed, the Ravens' seven-time Pro Bowl safety, didn't hold back this week when explaining his affection for Ryan, now the New York Jets' outspoken coach.

"(Ryan was) like a dad, like a brother, man," Reed told ESPN, in comments reported by The Baltimore Sun. "We wanted Rex as the head coach in Baltimore. We did not want him to leave. It hurt when he left (in 2009). We knew he was a great coach. There was a reason why that defense was the way it was."

Before Ryan guided the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons, he served as a key figure behind the vaunted Ravens defense. Ryan was the defensive line coach from 1999 to 2004 before a promotion to defensive coordinator duties in 2005.

Ryan held that position for three seasons and was believed to be a serious candidate to replace dismissed coach Brian Billick. The job ultimately went to Harbaugh, who previously had been part of Andy Reid's Philadelphia Eagles staff.

Reed didn't speak negatively of Harbaugh, but he heaped praise on Ryan, whom Harbaugh retained for the 2008 season.

"I would play anywhere with Rex -- in a dark alley, on the street, in high school football, sandlot, anywhere -- because he makes it fun," Reed said. "He loves this game. He truly loves this game, and there's a reason why those guys in New York back him the way they do."

Reed, 32, also discussed his playing future, admitting that recent injuries have him wondering how many years he has left in the NFL.

"I don't want to be like these guys having neck surgery and then you got to have another surgery just to continue to play this game," said Reed, also a five-time All-Pro. "I love this game, but I love myself more."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Fields skepticism is baffling; top five unicorns in the 2021 NFL Draft

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says growing skepticism around Justin Fields is nonsense. Plus, this draft class' top five unicorns and a breakdown of one notable team's aggressive offseason approach.
news

Watch Dr. Anthony Fauci's amazing interview with Marshawn Lynch

For COVID-19 vaccine education, Beast Mode and "Dr. Faucheezi" hash it out in 2021's most ambitious mash-up event
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW