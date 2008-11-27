Reed voted the Week 12 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Published: Nov 27, 2008 at 08:53 AM

Ravens safety Ed Reed is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Nov. 13-17.

Reed was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were cornerback Ronde Barber of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Lance Briggs of the Chicago Bears, cornerback Jason David of the New Orleans Saints and cornerback Leodis McKelvin of the Buffalo Bills.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

  Ronde Barber, CB, 
 [Tampa Bay Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB)

Barber made two interceptions, returning one 65 yards for a touchdown. He also made five tackles in the Buccaneers' 38-20 win over the Detroit Lions.

Lance Briggs, LB, Chicago Bears

Briggs had two key interceptions and also contributed four tackles to go with three passes defensed in the Bears' 27-3 victory against the host St. Louis Rams. 

  Jason David, CB, 
 [New Orleans Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO)

David picked off Aaron Rodgers twice and helped turn the game in the Saints' favor with his big second-half plays. He returned his first pick to the 3-yard line, setting up a New Orleans TD.

Leodis McKelvin, CB, Buffalo Bills

McKelvin made two interceptions, returning one 64 yards for a score. He added two tackles as the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54-31.

Ed Reed, S, Baltimore Ravens

Reed set an NFL record when he returned an interception 108-yards for a touchdown. He finished with two picks in the Ravens' 36-7 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row. 
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles, Giants, Jets holding multiple picks inside top 11

Three teams would be holding multiple 2022 NFL Draft picks inside the top 11 if the season ended today. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs got back on the winning track and back to .500 on the strength of a late Harrison Butker field goal that them to a 20-17 win over the Giants.
news

The First Read, Week 9: Impact of Von Miller trade on Rams; Cowboys pass another test

Will trading for Von Miller help Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams contend for the Super Bowl? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW