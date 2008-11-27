Reed voted the Week 12 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Reed was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were cornerback Ronde Barber of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Lance Briggs of the Chicago Bears, cornerback Jason David of the New Orleans Saints and cornerback Leodis McKelvin of the Buffalo Bills.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
Ronde Barber, CB,
[Tampa Bay Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB)
Barber made two interceptions, returning one 65 yards for a touchdown. He also made five tackles in the Buccaneers' 38-20 win over the Detroit Lions.
Briggs had two key interceptions and also contributed four tackles to go with three passes defensed in the Bears' 27-3 victory against the host St. Louis Rams.
Jason David, CB,
[New Orleans Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO)
David picked off Aaron Rodgers twice and helped turn the game in the Saints' favor with his big second-half plays. He returned his first pick to the 3-yard line, setting up a New Orleans TD.
Reed set an NFL record when he returned an interception 108-yards for a touchdown. He finished with two picks in the Ravens' 36-7 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.