Reed practices as Ravens prepare for wild-card tilt vs. Chiefs

Baltimore RavensPro Bowl free safety Ed Reed returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session with a rib injury, according to the Carroll County Times.
The Ravensexpect Reed to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he left a 13-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday with the rib injury. Reed had two interceptions before departing in the fourth quarter, but coach John Harbaugh said the 32-year-old was "ordered" to stay on the sideline and could have finished if necessary.
Reed missed six games following offseason hip surgery, but he still managed an NFL-high eight interceptions this season.
Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (thigh) and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee) sat out Thursday's practice.
"They're boycotting, they don't like the cold weather," defensive coordinator Greg Mattison joked. "No, it's not a concern. They'll both be fine. It's us knowing where we are in the season, knowing we've had a lot of football games and those two guys have played so well and they understand the defense so well, that if they do have a little bump or bruise or something like that. It's best to get them 100 percent rather than running around."
Cornerback Josh Wilson (shoulder), linebackers Dannell Ellerbe (shoulder) and Jameel McClain (back) and safety Tom Zbikowski (back) were limited in practice Thursday.
Zbikowski, after starting the first six games, has missed eight of the last 10 games because of a bruised heel and the back ailment.
"Just to move and be with the team again and just knowing it's not going to get worse, I'm feeling pretty good right now," Zbikowski told the Times. "We'll see how the rest of the week goes, see how it feels. It's finally feeling good and straightened up and everything. I'm able to move around and everything so it should be alright."
Offensive tackle Michael Oher, on his way back from a sprained right knee and injured ankle, fully participated Wednesday and Thursday.
Center Matt Birk (knee), wide receiver Derrick Mason (abdominals, ankle), and wide receiver David Reed (wrist) also fully practiced Thursday.
"(David Reed) had a good practice ... so, we'll see how it plays out," special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.