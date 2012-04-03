Reebok wants permission to resume selling Tebow Jets jerseys

NEW YORK -- Reebok wants a judge to lift a ban on its sale of apparel with the name of New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow.
Reebok International Ltd. said Tuesday it can prove it wasn't selling merchandise in violation of its expired 10-year licensing deal with the NFL.
The ban came after Nike Inc. filed a lawsuit last week, days after Tebow was traded from Denver to New York. Nike has NFL licensing rights. The Beaverton, Ore.-based company says it will lose a one-time opportunity if the ban on Reebok sales is lifted.
Reebok says it sold 6,000 Tebow Jets jerseys and 25,000 T-shirts, not enough to impact Nike sales. It says only a small number of jerseys and no T-shirts contained its logo or name.
Reebok is based in Canton, Mass. It's a subsidiary of Adidas AG.
