Reebok wants permission to resume selling Tebow Jets jerseys

Published: Apr 03, 2012 at 02:35 PM

NEW YORK -- Reebok wants a judge to lift a ban on its sale of apparel with the name of New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow.

Reebok International Ltd. said Tuesday it can prove it wasn't selling merchandise in violation of its expired 10-year licensing deal with the NFL.

Photo gallery: Nike unveils new uniforms

» NFL.com's complete photo archive

The ban came after Nike Inc. filed a lawsuit last week, days after Tebow was traded from Denver to New York. Nike has NFL licensing rights. The Beaverton, Ore.-based company says it will lose a one-time opportunity if the ban on Reebok sales is lifted.

Reebok says it sold 6,000 Tebow Jets jerseys and 25,000 T-shirts, not enough to impact Nike sales. It says only a small number of jerseys and no T-shirts contained its logo or name.

Reebok is based in Canton, Mass. It's a subsidiary of Adidas AG.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players of 2021: Cowboys CB on the board ... but it's not Trevon Diggs

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats metrics to identify the top 10 coverage players of the 2021 NFL season. Which Cowboys CB makes the rankings over teammate/interception king Trevon Diggs?

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW