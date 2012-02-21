Reduced risk, increased activity: It's a new day in drafting

"It's, 'Where am I gonna get an explosive player who's gonna make a difference?' I think Thomas was saying, 'I have depth, I can do this,' " said a second NFC GM. "You do have a bunch of teams that stick to the value chart. But I really think that's because of all of you (in the media) have it, so you can all say they didn't get it right. And then you have a bunch of us who say, 'I don't give a (crap) about that'. I use the chart as a resource, but not as a bible."